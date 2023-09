Town Creek Elementary holds groundbreaking for new addition

Town Creek Elementary School held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning (Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An early morning groundbreaking celebration was held in Winnabow at Town Creek Elementary School.

The event was held to mark the beginning of a 13,000 square foot addition coming to the school.

The project includes eight classrooms, restrooms, a teacher workroom, and increased campus security.