Town Hall event hosted at CFCC to discuss current legislative session

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people came out to Cape Fear Community College on Monday night to voice their concerns and ask questions on the current legislative session.

A nonpartisan town hall was hosted by the New Hanover County NAACP, the National Black Leadership Caucus, and Common Cause NC.

Lawmakers were invited to hear residents’ views on issues like the state budget, education, healthcare, and other items being discussed in the NC General Assembly.

Sonya Bennetone Patrick, the southeastern director for the National Black Leadership Caucus, says it’s imperative for lawmakers to come to events like this to hear from constituents.

“We have redistricting coming up, we have voter laws, voter ID, our public education, healthcare, livable wages,” Bennetone Patrick said. “All these decisions the lawmakers make, they make decisions that impact all of our lives so we have to make them accountable and know what they are actually doing. A lot of people don’t know what they’re doing until after the fact.”

After people made their comments and shared concerns, Representative Deb Butler had the opportunity to weigh in on what’s happening in Raleigh. While she says she is familiar with many of the common concerns, she appreciates the opportunity to hear all feedback.

“I think 90 percent of good governance is showing up and participating and looking people in the eye, letting them hold you accountable and to understand what their concerns, fears, and challenges are. If you don’t know, you can’t try to fix it,” Butler said.

Senator Michael Lee, Senator Bill Rabon, and Representative Charlie Miller were not able to attend because of schedule conflicts. The organizers say they never received a response from Representative Ted Davis.