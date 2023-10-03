Town of Burgaw details fund allocation from $10.6 million state budget

Burgaw has announced their budget allocation (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw has announced a significant allocation of $10.6 million in the State of North Carolina Budget dedicated to crucial repairs.

Additionally, Burgaw is set to receive an additional $240,000 to enhance our Public Safety equipment, according to a press release.

These funds will be used to address critical repairs, upgrade aging infrastructure, and implement modernization measures that will enhance the overall efficiency of their water and sewer systems.

“This significant investment in our water and sewer infrastructure is a pivotal moment for our town,” Mayor Olivia Dawson said. “It will allow us to ensure the long-term sustainability of these essential services and provide our residents with reliable access to clean water and efficient sewer systems. We are immensely thankful for the support of our state legislators and officials who recognized the importance of these projects.”

Dawson says these funds will be instrumental in providing dedicated police and fire departments with the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves, as well as the community safe and secure.