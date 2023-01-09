Town of Burgaw, Pender County partner to add more School Resource Officers

Pender County Schools have added more School Resource Officers (Photo: ZUMA / MGN)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw and Pender County have partnered together to increase the presence of School Resource Officers (SRO) in Pender County Schools.

C.F. Pope Elementary School will now have a full-time Burgaw Police Officer assigned to its campus.

In February, the PCSO middle school SRO position will also transition to a Burgaw officer.

The Burgaw Police Department will provide the two SROs on a full-time basis for C.F. Pope Elementary and Burgaw Middle School for the remainder of the school year and into the coming years.

The PCSO SRO, currently assigned to Burgaw Middle School, will be reassigned after the transition period is complete.

Since August, the town and county have worked together, along with Pender County Schools, to increase the law enforcement presence in the schools. By sharing the cost of two SROs within the Burgaw Town limits, the schools are more adequately covered, according to a press release.

Pender County Schools was awarded a grant from the Office of the Center for Safer Schools through NCDPI, which will assist with the allocations of safety equipment and salaries.