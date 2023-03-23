Town of Burgaw releases survey about mural rules

A survey has been released concerning the rules around Burgaw murals (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw officials are looking for feedback about proposed murals around the town.

People can complete a brief survey HERE to provide input on the rules related to new murals.

There will also be a public input session on March 28th at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot on Dickerson Street.

This comes after Board of Commissioners recently tabled a discussion on amending an ordinance that would define what a mural is and where they can be placed.