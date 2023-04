Town of Chadbourn shutting off water due to water main break

Chadbourn Town Hall (Photo: WWAY)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Chadbourn is turning off its water at 2:30 pm due to a water main break.

No word from town officials regarding how long the water will remain off.

This will impact residents in the entire town.

One the water is turned back on, residents will be under a boil water advisory.