Town of Leland names new police chief

New Leland Police Chief Jeremy Humphries (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Leland is pleased to announce that Jeremy Humphries has been promoted to Chief of the Leland Police Department.

Humphries has 23 years of law enforcement experience.

He joined the Leland Police Department in 2012 as a Detective and moved up the ranks, serving as a Sergeant in Investigations, Support Services Lieutenant, Patrol Lieutenant, and most recently, Support Services Captain.

“As Chief of Police, I look forward to continuing to build relationships with our residents,” Humphries said. “Our department is committed to providing the highest level of service to those who live, work, and visit our Town. We plan to advance our services to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community as we continue toward our vision of being the safest Town in southeastern North Carolina,” Humphries said.

“In addition to his excellent qualifications and years of experience in law enforcement operations, management, and leadership, Chief Humphries’ passion and love for the department, its people, and the community they serve make him the ideal person to lead the Leland Police Department onward towards a successful future of exceptional service to the Town,” Public Safety Director Chris Langlois said.

With Humphries’ leadership, the department has improved efficiencies and services by implementing a Video Magistrate service, an Automated Fingerprint Identification System, an Intoximeter on site, and a new Records Management System.

“I look forward to working with agencies we have formed partnerships with and strengthening those relationships. I love our staff and they are all truly like brothers and sisters to me. I look forward to leading them and guiding their careers,” Humphries said. “It is very rewarding to see professional growth of others and to help guide them during their journey.”

Among other professional accomplishments, Humphries has served as an Assistant School Director for Basic Law Enforcement Training at Bladen Community College and the agency School Director for Speed Measuring Instrument.

He has served on the North Carolina State Criminal Justice Partnership Advisory Board.

Humphries has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Fayetteville State University and an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Training and Standards.