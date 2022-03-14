Town of Oak Island hires Charles A. Morris II as Chief of Police

Charles A. Morris II is the new Chief of Police for the Town of Oak Island (Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has hired a new police chief.

Charles A. Morris II formally accepted of the position of Chief of Police on Friday, March 11.

A native of Morganton, Morris is the current Deputy Chief of Police for the Town of Long View, which is located in both Catawba and Burke counties as part of the greater Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton Metropolitan Area.

Morris joins the Oak Island Police Department following an extensive recruitment campaign, which had been underway since the retirement of former Police Chief, W.L. “Speedy” Ingram III in November 2021.

“I am excited and honored to have been selected as the Oak Island Chief of Police,” Morris said. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the department to strengthen relationships in the community and to ensure Oak Island is a safe place to live, work, and visit.”

A lifelong law enforcement official who began his career at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in 1993, Charlie Morris brings a wealth of experience in policing at both the community and state level. Prior to his role in the Town of Long View, he served with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, from which he retired in 2019 at the position of Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

Morris is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and the West Point Leadership program. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lees McRae College, and a Master’s Degree in Justice Administration from Methodist University, as well as maintaining his North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certification.

Morris and his wife of 25 years, Tracy will spend the next few weeks searching for their new Oak Island home, while he serves out the remainder of his notice with the Town of Long View. An official swearing in for the Oak Island Police Department has yet to be scheduled but is currently anticipated for some time in mid-April.

An official start date has not been determined.