Town of Oak Island launches Public Notification System for residents & visitors

(Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Residents and guests can now sign up to receive beach safety information, including news of elevated rip current risks, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.

You can sign up for the notifications at www.OakIslandNC.gov/INFO.

The OKI Information delivers the Town of Oak Island’s news and notices, as well as adding a new text message feature as part of its Emergency Notifications.

Oak Island Water Rescue says these are separated into categories for “Residents & Property Owners” and “Temporary Guests & Visitors.” They say updates on red flag condition changes will be sent to both categories.