Town of Oak Island reminds visitors of important beach rules

There are several beach rules to follow this summer (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — As more people flock to local beaches this summer, Oak Island town officials want visitors to be aware of important rules.

To ensure public safety, all beach equipment must be removed by the end of the day, and all holes must be filled and leveled off.

Officials say an unattended tent or canopy can easily be taken by the wind and cause damage to property, or serious injury to humans and wildlife, such as nesting sea turtles. Even if a canopy has the fabric removed, the bare frame can still be difficult to see at night and create a tripping hazard for humans and wildlife.

Just as dangerous, large holes can collapse or fill in with water, leading to potentially fatal injuries from crushing, suffocation, or drowning.

“The Town of Oak Island wants all residents and visitors to have a fun and safe summer, but being safe also means being responsible,” officials said in a statement. “If holes or equipment are left unattended, then no one is using them for fun anyway; so they are simply becoming a hazard to those around them.”

Fines will begin being issued for not following the rules, with a civil penalty of $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second violation, and escalating to a criminal offense after the second violation or at the officer’s discretion. Each day that someone is in violation will constitute a new and separate offense, officials say.