Town of Wrightsville Beach asks for patience as crews clean sewer lines

Crews will be cleaning sewer pipes for the next two weeks (Photo: Town of Wrightsville Beach)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Wrightsville Beach are asking for patience as crews work to clean sewer lines.

Pipeview Technologies will be on the north end of the island for the next two weeks doing the necessary work.

If you have downstairs plumbing, there may be gurgling sounds coming up through the pipes. This is normal, officials say.

You may want to close the lid on any toilets on the ground floor to avoid a mess until the work is complete.