Townhomes continue to populate Carolina Beach Road

Emily Andrews,

NEW HANOVER COUNTY , NC (WWAY) — Over the past year, several townhomes have been approved for development along Carolina Beach Road. 

Another one is on the way. 

New Hanover County commissioners approved a rezoning request on Monday for up to 200 multi-family homes. 

Commissioners approved the request 4-to-1.  

While the growth may benefit businesses, Commissioner Rob Zapple, said he’s concerned about increased traffic, storm water runoff and drainage, and overcrowded schools. 

