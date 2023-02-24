TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit to close next week for repairs

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Next week, you will not be able to take the Front Street exit if you use the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Starting Monday, the exit will temporarily close for construction to the railroad crossing nearby.

The exit off the bridge will remain closed until the Friday night. The NCDOT says the closure will allow crews to make improvements and repairs to the tracks adjacent to Front Street.

Drivers will be detoured to Dawson and then South 3rd streets.

The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their commute and use caution throughout the temporary traffic pattern.