TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on College Road to close Saturday for Duke Energy to repair power pole

Duke Energy truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy will need to block one or two lanes of College Road to make emergency repairs to a transmission pole that was damaged over the Memorial Day weekend.

The repairs will take place just south of Oleander Drive.

Duke energy said a vehicle hit one of the utility’s electric transmission poles, damaging some of the equipment on the pole.

In order to make repairs, the lanes will be blocked for around eight hours beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Duke Energy says it is working closely with the City of Wilmington to coordinate this traffic shift, and drivers are advised to use caution traveling through the area.

Duke Energy remind drivers of a North Carolina law that requires you to move over or slow down while passing utility crews working along the side of the road.

No power outage is planned as part of this work.