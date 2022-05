TRAFFIC ALERT: WPD Investigating accident at Independence Blvd. and Park Avenue, one severely injured

Police ask the public to avoid area.

Accident (Photo: MGN Online)

TRAFFIC ALERT: The WPD Traffic Unit is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at Independence Blvd. and Park Ave.

The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC and with severe injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.