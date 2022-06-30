Traffic being detoured along S. Front Street for emergency water repair

Road Closed (Photo: Daniel X. O'Neil/CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — South Front Street is currently closed to traffic south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for an emergency water main repair.

The 1000 to 1200 blocks of South Front Street, from Wright Street to Marstellar Street, are closed to traffic in both directions.

The southbound off-ramp of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge onto South Front Street is also closed to traffic. The northbound off-ramp from the bridge onto South Front Street remains open.

Southbound traffic from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is being asked to detour using South Third Street. Southbound traffic on South Front Street can detour using Castle Street to South Third Street. Northbound traffic on South Front Street can detour using Greenfield Street to South Third Street.

Northbound traffic from Carolina Beach Road and Burnett Boulevard are also advised to detour using South Third Street.

The closure is expected to remain in place for approximately 6 hours while crews repair a leak on a CFPUA water main. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department are on scene to assist with traffic control.

Two commercial customers are under a precautionary boil water advisory in connection with the leak. CFPUA staff has hand-delivered notification to those customers.