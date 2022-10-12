Traffic delays expected this Saturday during annual Ironman event

Traffic delays are expected around New Hanover County during the annual Ironman this Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your plans take you through parts of New Hanover County this Saturday, you can expect some delays.

The annual IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon event is returning, kicking off in Wrightsville Beach and ending at the Battleship North Carolina.

Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach will close at 5:15 am Saturday morning, temporarily disrupting traffic flow to facilitate the participants of the event until around 10:00 am. You are advised to use Lumina Avenue to Salisbury.

Other closures included all roads intersecting Eastwood (eastbound) and MLK (eastbound) except Market Street and College Road from 7:00 am until 10:30 am. Hwy 76 to 421 (northbound) will be closed from 7:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Numerous other closures and delays are planned around the county.

For the full list, click HERE.