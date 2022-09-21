Traffic lights down, road blocked on HWY 211 due to crash

It is being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Road Blocked on HWY 211 due to crash (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A wreck on Highway 211 in Southport caused damage to traffic lights and officials have blocked the road near the area.

At 1670 N. Howe Street, near the Walmart, a light pole and electrical infrastructure are down and traffic lights are being impacted in the surrounding area.

The infrastructure is blocking the intersection of Sandy Ln. and N. Howe Street.

Traffic is being detoured into Southport on NC 211 at Dosher Cutt Off.

Outbound traffic from Southport detoured through the Walmart parking lot.

Southport Police Chief Todd Corring has confirmed that no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will report more information as it becomes available.