Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bladenboro

Jarrod Darryell Banner (Photo Courtesy: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladenboro man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 Block of North Main Street Bladenboro. During the stop, deputies deployed a narcotic detection canine on the vehicle, and it picked up the presence of narcotics.

Deputies found more than 80 grams of marijuana, oxycodone pills, and several doses of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

The driver of the vehicle, Jarrod Darryell Banner, 35 of Bladenboro was arrested and charged with Trafficking Opium, Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Vehicle for Keep/Sale Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Banner received a $100,000 dollar secure bond.