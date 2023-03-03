Trailer released for Netflix series filmed in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Netflix series that filmed in the New Hanover County is coming to the streaming service in April.

‘Florida Man’ filmed in Wilmington and Carolina Beach in the fall and winter of 2021.

The show is about an ex-cop who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets.

It will premiere on April 13.

You can watch the teaser trailer below.