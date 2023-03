Travel delays expected next week during Surf City Bridge inspection

The Surf City Bridge is undergoing inspection work next week (Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — If you frequently travel across the Surf City Bridge, you can expect delays next week.

The NC Department of Transportation will be inspecting the bridge beginning April 3rd through April 5th from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

To minimize delays, the lanes will be narrowed during the inspection to allow two-way traffic flow.

The NCDOT asks drivers to remain mindful of the crews performing the inspection.