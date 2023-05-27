Travelers brave rain to start Memorial Day weekend

Here in the Cape Fear, locals are doing things a little bit differently and some are even leaving and hoping for better weather.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and lots of people will be on the roads and in the skies.

Triple A said this holiday weekend could be one for the record books, especially at airports.

More than 42-million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more.

Patrick Orengo, Holiday Traveler, said “It’s usually pretty busy down here for Memorial Day but when it’s raining it’s definitely gonna make it less busy. Nobody wants to be in the rain.”

That’s why some people who normally would stay are heading out this weekend.

Locals who are leaving are happy to be going to warmer weather.

Robert Moss, Holiday Traveler, said, “Normally it’s actually the other way around, but I guess I’m going home, I’m flying north for sun which is pretty weird. I’m a big barbecue guy so I’m definitely gonna go home — flip some burgers, hit the beach.”

Yolanda Rhodes, Holiday Traveler, said “We are excited to be getting away from the wet and rainy weather and going to 90 and sunny weather.”

But, rain hasn’t deterred everybody — we found some travelers that will be enjoying North Carolina — rain or shine.

Rebecca Buchanan, Holiday Traveler, said, “We’re happy to be outside, we’re gonna make the best of it, it’s gonna be a great time. I flew in from Massachusetts and I’m visiting my best friend here, she’s been livig here, and we’re gonna go to Asheville and we’re gonna go camping.”

Patrick Orengo, Holiday Traveler, said, “I’m planning on going on a motorcycle ride up to the tail of the dragon.”

Because of increased travel, the NCDOT has suspended most highway work and lane closures through 7 p.m. Tuesday to help reduce holiday congestion.