Trial continues for the murder of UNCW student Christopher Stewart in 2020

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — In Pender County, testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing a UNCW student in Pender County.

Raymond Brooks Jr is accused of killing college student and army veteran Christopher Stewart.

Wednesday, Pender County Detective Sergeant Mark Lobel took the stand in the court room.

Lobel went on to detail his involvement in the case.

The court was also able to hear the audio from the police interrogation, where Myasia Moragne, the suspect’s sister, who is also charged with Stewart’s murder, described what happened the night of the murder and how he was lured to the park and beaten to death with a pole.

Stewart was found dead in Rocky Point on March 27th of 2020 at Miller Pond in Rocky Point.

Stewart was obtaining a degree in criminal justice and forensics psychology at the time of his death.

There were tears in the court room when listening to the description of what lead up to Stewart’s death.

Myasia Moragne testified on March 6th on behalf of the state. Neither her nor Brandon Tyrell Chambers cases have gone to trial yet.