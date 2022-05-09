Trial of former New Hanover County Schools band teacher accused of sex offenses with students begins

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) —

Most of Monday was dedicated to jury selection. More than 70 Bladen County residents piled into the courtroom around 10am. Many of the potential jurors hadn’t heard about the case, which came into the public eye back in 2019.

The case was moved from New Hanover County to Bladen County due to conflicts of interest within the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office.

Frank is accused of more than two dozen counts total of indecent liberties with a child and with a student, sexual activity with a child and with a student, and sexual offense with a child 13, 14, or 15 years old.

The alleged crimes happened between 1999 and 2019, though the state says this trial will mainly discuss one specific female victim alleged abused between 1998 and 2000.

Frank was the third New Hanover County Schools employee charged with sex crimes against students in less than two years. Shortly after Frank’s arrest, Superintendent Tim Markley and other county education leaders resigned.

Attorneys say this case could take between a week and a half and two weeks. We’ll continue updates as the case continues.