Trial underway for 2019 murder suspect in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A murder trial is now in its second week, as prosecutors present their case against Andrew Boynton.

Boynton is accused of murdering his friend and co-worker Kim Bland.

Bland was found dead in her Wilmington apartment in November of 2019, during a wellness check. On Monday, the prosecution presented their evidence in court. Their last witness, the lead detective also testified. The jury is expected to begin deliberations later this week.