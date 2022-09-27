Man on trial for 2019 murder in New Hanover County

The trial for Andrew Boyton is underway in New Hanover County. (Photo: WWAY/2019)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A trial is underway in New Hanover County for a man accused in a 2019 murder.

The trial began Monday, and jury selection was completed Tuesday in the trial of Andrew Boynton.

Boynton is accused of murdering his friend and co-worker Kim Bland.

Bland was found dead in her Wilmington apartment in November of 2019, during a wellness check.

Boynton was arrested in Virginia on the same day her body was found.

He is charged with first degree murder, forgery, felony larceny, and obtaining property by false pretense related to homicide.

We will provide more information on this case as it becomes available.