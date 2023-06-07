Trilliam delivering $1M in NC for foster care family program, includes Cape Fear

Funding will support recruitment and training for foster care families in local counties

Trillium presents over $1M for Family Solutions Program (Photo: MGN / Spirit-Fire / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Trilliam Health Resources is delivering $1,056,151 to four foster care family providers in 28 counties in North Carolina.

The funding, which is part of their Family Solutions program, will assist in recruiting and training foster care families by giving them the resources they need to better support the children in their homes.

The providers and counties include:

The Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina: $89,151 for Brunswick , Bladen and Columbus Counties

, and Counties Easterseals UCP: $450,000 for New Hanover , Pender , Onslow, Pitt, Beaufort, Carteret, Craven and Jones Counties

, , Onslow, Pitt, Beaufort, Carteret, Craven and Jones Counties Omni Visions: $237,000 for Pamlico, Martin, Nash, Hertford, Northampton, Washington, Halifax, Dare, Tyrell, and Hyde Counties

Children’s Home Society: $280,000 for Gates, Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Currituck and Camden Counties

For more information about the funding, click here.