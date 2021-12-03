Trio busted in catalytic converter thefts, Wilmington police say

Armando Caballero, Tonya Hammonds, Elijah Caballero (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three people have been arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts that spanned across several months, police say.

On Wednesday, Wilmington Police initiated a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle near Shipyard and Carolina Beach Road. 43-year-old Tonya Hammonds, 18-year-old Elijah Caballero, and 51-year-old Armando Caballero of Fayetteville were all arrested for their role in catalytic converter thefts, according to WPD.

Elijah is charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Firearms, Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun, and 14 counts of Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts. He is being held under a $72,500 secured bond.

Armando is charged with Breaking or Entering Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, Possession of Stolen Goods/Property, Obtain Property by False Pretense, and Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor. His bond has been set at $50,000 secured.

Hammonds is charged with Fictitious or Altered Title/Reg Card/Tag, Possession of Stolen Goods/Property, Driving While License Revoked Not Impaired, and Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts. She was given a $4,500 secured bond.

Police say more charges are expected.