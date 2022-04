Trooper sacrifices patrol car to prevent wrong-way driver on Interstate 40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A chase on Interstate 40 ended with a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser mangled in a crash.

The chase started in Johnston County when the driver refused to pull over, according to deputies. The chase then dragged on to I-40 and into Raleigh.

Shortly after midnight, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office called Raleigh Police Department and NCSHP requesting help in stopping the car.

