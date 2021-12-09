Troopers: Bus driver who drove students to school charged with DWI

School bus stop sign (Photo: Max Pixel)

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A school bus driver in Cleveland County is behind bars after troopers said she was driving students while impaired.

According to the Highway Patrol, the school resource officer at Union Elementary School called troopers Thursday morning. When they got to the school, troopers were told that the bus driver — who had recently transported students to the school — was possibly impaired.

Troopers investigated and said they believe the driver, Raven Ross Fite, of Lawndale, was impaired. She was taken into custody and brought to the hospital to have blood drawn.

She was then taken to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail under a $2,500 secured bond and charged with DWI.

