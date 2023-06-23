Tropical Storm Cindy forms, joining Bret as first simultaneous June tropical systems since 1968

Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy forecast (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2023 Hurricane Season has been active so far.

Just over three weeks into the season, the Atlantic has already seen three named systems.

Tropical Storm Cindy formed late Thursday night, joining Tropical Storm Bret.

This marks the first time since 1968 there have been two active tropical systems at the same time in June.

Both systems are forecast to weaken in the coming days, and neither pose a threat to the United States.

Hurricane Season runs through November 30th.

Hurricane Season runs through November 30th.