Truck crashes through overpass rail in New Bern, drops 40-50 feet to street below

Credit: WCTI

NEW BERN, Craven County (WCTI) — The man, who was first on the scene, when the driver of a flatbed truck crashed through a concrete railing on the Highway 17 overpass in New Bern speaks about his experience.

The truck hit the ground below the overpass and burst into flames.

Craven County EMS Director Stanley Kite said it happened around 9:10 a.m. and the truck fell 30-40 feet, landing cab first.

Trey Bennett said he and his 5-year-old son were driving by as the crash was happening. He said he was in shock, but he knew he had to do something to help put the fire out before it got worse.

Bennett said he had just seconds to act, to help save the life of the truck driver.

Read more here.