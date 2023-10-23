Trunk-or-Treat events happening around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for Trunk-or-Treat events.
Several locations are hosting the candy-filled fun across the Cape Fear over the next several days.
Here’s a look at some of the bigger community ones:
October 25th
Sunset Beach Police Trunk-or-Treat – 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Town Park
October 27th
Ocean Isle Beach Trunk-or-Treat – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park
October 28th
Town of Leland Trunk-or-Treat – 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Brunswick Village Town Center
Cape Fear Regional Jetport Trunk-or-Treat – 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jetport
Brunswick County Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat – 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Brunswick County Government Complex
October 30th
CFCC Inaugural Trunk-or-Treat – 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at North Campus in Castle Hayne
October 31st
Southport Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat – 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Southport Fire Department
Holden Beach Trunk-or-Treat – 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Holden Beach Pavilion
Whiteville Trunk-or-Treat – 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at City Hall
Safe Nite for Kids Trunk-or-Treat – 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Southeastern Community College