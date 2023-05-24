TSA summer travel tips

As the summer travel season heats up, there are a few tips to keep in mind to fly with ease.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re flying this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll have a lot of company.

Wilmington International Airport is expecting a 24% increase in travelers this Memorial Day over last year.

According to a recent study, Wilmington International Airport is the fastest growing airport in North Carolina, and the third fastest growing in the U.S..

Debbie Kunselman, a Traveler, said, “We already have, and they’ve already checked our bags for us, our carry-on bags, they’re quite accommodating.”

TSA said the very first thing all passengers should consider is time management. Arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of time for domestic flights, and at least three for international. This allows you to secure a parking spot, check in, and check your bags.

Jeff Bourk, ILM Airport Director, said, “Just give yourself plenty of time and you’ll be fine. You’ll get out to the airport, get to the parking lot a little sooner, come in. Don’t add that extra stress of having to rush.”

ILM and TSA said there are also some other things to consider when it comes to your luggage.

Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson, said, “Very, very important to get to the airport with enough time and make sure that you know what you’re bringing with you. Take out anything that might be prohibited out of your bag before you come to the checkpoint and that’s gonna keep the lines moving a lot quicker.”

Howell urged parents to also check their children’s bags thoroughly. He said little ones often pack toys, such as B.B. Guns, that will not pass inspection.

Wilmington International Airport has five new non-stop flights being added just this month, so as it is growing, it is getting busier.