Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children

A house fire Tuesday evening displaced 5 people (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday.

Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street.

All occupants were already outside and unharmed.

WFD says the fire was quickly extinguished.

The two adults and three children were assisted by the American Red Cross.