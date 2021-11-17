TV miniseries ‘George and Tammy’ to begin filming in Wilmington

Film permits state interior and exterior motel room scenes will be filmed at the Carolinian Inn Motel on Market Street.

The Carolinian Inn Motel in Wilmington (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new television miniseries is set to get underway in Wilmington soon.

Film permits show “George & Tammy,” a TV miniseries about the romance between famed country musicians George Jones and Tammy Wynette, will start shooting on December 8.

Oscar-nominated actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon will take the lead roles.