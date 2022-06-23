Tweetsie Railroad celebrates Independence Day and its 65th birthday with a bang

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WWAY) – This July 4th, Tweetsie Railroad has a lot to celebrate, including America’s freedom and the park’s birthday.

On Monday, July 4, the park will be open extended hours from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for fun and festivities, ending the night with the biggest fireworks display in the region.

“We first opened our doors on July 4, 1957, and are so proud to be celebrating 65 years of wonderful memories and train history,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “To celebrate the park turning 65 and Independence Day, we’re going big with our Fireworks Extravaganza so dress in your best red, white and blue, and join us for a fun-filled day.”

Single-day tickets are $58 for adults (age 13+) and $39 for children age 3 to 12 (children 2 and under are free).

Golden Rail Season Pass tickets are $134 for adults and $90 for children.

For more information on upcoming events, tickets and more visit Tweetsie.com.