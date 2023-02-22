Two arrested following Wilmington shooting, vehicle chase

Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Wilmington (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Wilmington.

WPD units responded Wednesday afternoon to a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of Campbell Street in Wilmington.

Upon arrival, officers were able to establish a suspect and vehicle description, and discovered property damage.

A WPD officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle off of 23rd Street. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, a multi-agency chase ensued and ended at the Pender/Duplin County line.

Two people were taken into custody and are being transported back to the Wilmington Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.