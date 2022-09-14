Two arrested following Wilmington weekend shooting

Two men have been arrested after weekend shooting in Wilmington (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Police Department says units responded to the 2100 block of Wrightsville Avenue on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect fired shots towards an apartment and an occupied vehicle in the parking lot before running away from the scene.

The next day, the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Task Force Units conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Wrightsville Avenue and arrested 19-year-old Noel Bozeman.

Firearms and Marijuana were recovered during this stop, according to Police.

Bozeman was arrested on outstanding narcotic related offenses stemming from a search warrant conducted at his apartment just after the shooting.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Jordan Ja’Michael Smith was taken into custody outside the City of Wilmington with the assistance of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office ERT Team.

Smith was charged with two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, two counts of Felony Conspiracy, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, and Shooting within City Limits.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

“At my direction, we are taking a strong stance on gun violence and will continue to prosecute anyone involved in these crimes to the fullest extent of the law,” Chief Donny Williams said. “Additionally, if we have the option to pursue federal charges in gun violence cases, we will. Our department will continue to ask the community for assistance to help reduce gun violence in the city. It takes all of us working together to create a safer community.”

Investigators say they were able to determine the incident stemmed from a breaking and entering at Bozeman’s apartment that contained a large quantity of drugs. Evidence shows that as the B&E suspects were leaving the apartment, Smith arrived on-scene and started shooting at the fleeing suspects. As he was shooting at them, he then turned around and fired rounds at innocent people in the parking lot.

WPD Officers are currently working to find out who is responsible for the breaking and entering.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609. You can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.