Two arrested for alleged Wilmington HVAC damage, theft

33-year-old Patrick Andrew Davis and 29-year-old Clayton Alexander Bissett have been charged in connection to the crimes (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in an alleged string of property damage to HVAC units and theft of components from HVAC units in downtown Wilmington.

33-year-old Patrick Andrew Davis and 29-year-old Clayton Alexander Bissett have been charged in connection to the crimes.

Davis is charged with Larceny and Obtain Property False Pretense Attempt and is being held with a $33,000 secured bond.

Bissett is charged with Possession Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Obtain Property False Pretense. He is being held on a $16,000 secured bond.

Additional charges for both are expected to be filed in the near future.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3600.