Two arrested in Bladen County following alleged counterfeit currency use

Tredell Phillip Blackshear and Andrew DaShawn Smith were arrested for alleged counterfeit currency use (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, on January 12th.

Both were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency at Smithfield Food in Tar Heel on January 9th.

Blackshear and Smith were charged with two counts each of Obtaining property by false pretense and one count each of Forgery of an instrument. Smith was also served with outstanding warrants from Cumberland County on charges of Embezzlement and Failure to return rental property.

Blackshear was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

Smith was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under at $15,000 bond.