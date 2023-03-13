Two arrested in Bladen County for allegedly trafficking drugs

Joseph Keith Todd and Jennifer Lynn Whittington have been arrested for alleged drug trafficking (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs.

36-year-old Jennifer Lynn Whittington of Kelly was arrested Friday and charged with Sell cocaine x2, Deliver cocaine x2, Breaking and entering, Resisting public officer, among other charges.

Whittington was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.

57-year-old Joseph Keith Todd of Bladenboro was also arrested and charged with Sell schedule II controlled substances x2, Deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, and many other charges.

Todd was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $81,000 bond.