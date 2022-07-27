Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Wilmington

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday evening around 10:20 pm, units with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

A search of the vehicle revealed concealed knives and Crack Cocaine, along with Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and Heroin bindles.

29-year-old Destiny Kramer was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule I and II Controlled Substance.

She was given a $6,500 secured bond.

42-year-old Antonio Greene has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Driving While License Revoked, and Possession of Stolen Goods.

He received a $3,500 secured bond.

Both individuals were taken to the NHCSO Detention Center.