Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday evening around 10:20 pm, units with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
A search of the vehicle revealed concealed knives and Crack Cocaine, along with Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and Heroin bindles.
29-year-old Destiny Kramer was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule I and II Controlled Substance.
She was given a $6,500 secured bond.
42-year-old Antonio Greene has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Driving While License Revoked, and Possession of Stolen Goods.
He received a $3,500 secured bond.
Both individuals were taken to the NHCSO Detention Center.