Two arrested on multiple charges following large drug bust

Ahmad Amgad Ali (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Bristol Marie Collier (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Drug Bust (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Vice & Narcotic Unit recently received information regarding drug activity at 202B Jordan Lane in Wilmington.

On June 9th, the investigation was concluded, and a search warrant was executed at that location, the residence of Ahmad Amgad Ali and Bristol Marie Collier.

Vice & Narcotics Detectives seized 5.5 pounds of Mushrooms, 55 pounds of Marijuana, THC edibles/vape cartridges, 10.5 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), three firearms, and approximately $51,000 in cash.

Ahmad Ali was arrested for Trafficking Marijuana (2 counts) , Conspire to Traffic in Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Psilocybin, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, along with many other charges. He was given a $100,000 secured bond

Bristol Collier was arrested for Trafficking Marijuana (2 counts) , Conspire to Traffic in Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Psilocybin, Possession of drug paraphernalia, along with many other charges. She was given a $75,000.00 secured bond.