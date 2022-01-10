Two Bladen Co. high schools going remote due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19

Two Bladen County high schools will be going remote this week due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19.

Bladen County Schools (Photo: WWAY)

In two Facebook posts, the school district shared that “due to the availability of staff as a result of positive COVID-19 cases and exposures,” East Bladen High School and West Bladen High School will transition to remote learning from Monday through Friday this week.

