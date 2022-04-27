UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at two Bladen County schools after nearby shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The lockdown at Elizabethtown Middle School, Elizabethtown Primary School and the Bladen County Schools District Office has been lifted. The lockdown was put into place following a shooting in Elizabethtown.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a call was placed to Bladen County 911 Center regarding shots fired in the area of Moultrie Lane and Peanut Plant Road. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That shooting prompted the school system is issue the lockdowns out of an abundance of caution, as law enforcement searched for the three suspects. All three have now been captured.

The all-clear has been given, and classes have resumed at both schools… and the District Office is once again operating as normal.