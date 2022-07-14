Two-day, multi-county car chase ends with two arrests in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are facing charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several counties Wednesday night.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, a blue box truck was reported stolen Tuesday.

Wednesday, deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in the Harrells Community on the border of Sampson and Duplin County.

They tried to stop the vehicle and that’s when the chase ensued.

Officers pursued the truck into Pender and Columbus County.

The suspect then drove into Bladen County and pulled into the driveway of a home.

A man and a woman were taken into custody and arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.