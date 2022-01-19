Two employees at NHRMC injured by person in emergency department

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant NHRMC confirmed that two staff members were injured Tuesday afternoon by someone inside of NHRMC’s emergency department. The extent of their injuries have not been disclosed at this time.

Regarding the incident, a spokesperson from NHRMC/Novant Health stated:

“Our first concern is for the employees and their families. For their privacy, we will not discuss any personnel connections to the incident. NHRMC Company Police is currently investigating this incident.”

