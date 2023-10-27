Two finalists announced in ‘Own Your Own’ $1 million challenge

The 12 semifinalists for the Own Your Own Restaurant challenge (Photo-Donna Gregory).

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The final two have been announced in a local restaurant contest.

The judges of the Own Your Own $1 million nationwide restaurant challenge chose Karoline Schwartz of Tabernash, Colorado, and Vincent Mangual of Brooklyn, New York, as the finalists out of over 500 initial applicants.

One of them will win their own million-dollar restaurant in Burgaw on Sunday.

Schwartz and Mangual will compete to win the big prize at a private Grand Finale dinner being held in Burgaw. Each contestant will serve a 3-course meal to 50 VIP guests and judges.

Everyone attending will cast their votes and Johnson will crown the first OYO Nationwide Restaurant Competition winner.