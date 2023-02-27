Two in custody after WPD seizes over 2K bags of heroin and a gun

Rashawn Hines (left), Kevin Freeman (right) (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On February 21st, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) Gang Unit, along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and ATF wrapped up a month’s long investigation with a search warrant in Wilmington.

At 415 S. 17th Street, detectives located just over 2,100 bags of heroin as well as a .40 caliber handgun on the property.

Warrants were then obtained.

On February 24th, The US Marshals, alongside WPD, arrested 28-year-old Rashawn Hines in Burgaw in connection with this case.

Hines is charged with PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Dwelling Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Distribute within 1000 feet of a Park.

He is currently being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

That same day, the WPD Narcotics Investigation Division with assistance from the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams SWAT took 27-year-old Kevin Freeman of Castle Hayne into custody.

He is charged with Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, and Felony Maintain a Dwelling Controlled Substance.

Freeman is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $2,000,000 secured bond.